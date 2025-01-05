Owusu makes college pick
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
St. Peter's Jakai Sanders makes NJHoops.com new list of the Top Impact Frosh at NJ D-1 Schools
Bergen Charter's Kamari Cox had a big game & is one of the NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Friday
Rutgers with Dylan Harper has three of the top impact frosh among the NJ D-1 schools. We look at the best frosh
St. Peter's Jakai Sanders makes NJHoops.com new list of the Top Impact Frosh at NJ D-1 Schools
Bergen Charter's Kamari Cox had a big game & is one of the NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Friday