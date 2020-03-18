Owens Looking for Another New College Home
Former Immaculate Conception star Jordyn Owens is looking for a new college homeThis past season he averaged 5.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 3.0 apg in 23 mpg. He shot 29.4% from the floor, 25.4% from three a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news