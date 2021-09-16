Out of state postgrads class of 2022 College Commitments
Over 20 NJ Hoopers from the class of 2021 have headed out of state for a postgrad season.A few of them have already made college commitments for the class of 2022
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news