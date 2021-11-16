 NJHoops - Out of state D-2 schools with most NJ Hoopers 2020-21
Out of state D-2 schools with most NJ Hoopers 2020-21

Jay Gomes
As we have done for the past 25 years on NJ Hoops we look at all the NJ Hoopers playing college basketball.

We looked at all those playing Division 2 by conference over the past few weeks. We included their stats and NJ Hoops ranking coming out of high school.

Now we do a deep dive into the data

OUT OF STATE D-2 COLLEGES WITH THE MOST NJ HOOPERS 2020-21  

Out of State D-2 college with most NJ Hoopers 2020-21
College # of NJ Hoopers

Goldey Beacom

10

Dominican

6

Holy Family

6

Lincoln

6

East Stroudsburg

4

New Haven

4

Sciences

4

St. Anselm's

3

St. Michael's

3

Adelphi

2

Bloomsburg

2

Chestnut Hill

2

Franklin Pierce

2

Jefferson

2

Mansfield

2

Mercy

2

North Georgia

2

Nyack

2

Seton Hill

2

St. Rose

2

Stonehill

2

West Virginia State

2
Mattia Morini

6 foot 7 So.

Goldey Beacom

Bishop Eustace

NJ Hoops #44 Class of 2019

2019-20 Stats - 1.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.1 apg, 3 treys

2020-21 Stats - DNP

Zach Oree

6 foot 4 So.

Goldey Beacom

Arts

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2019

2019-20 Stats - 1.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.2 apg, 4 treys

2020-21 Stats - DNP

Tyler Jones

5 foot 11 Sr.

Goldey Beacom

Peddie

NJ Hoops #33 Class of 2017

2019-20 Stats - 7.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 40 treys

2020-21 Stats - DNP

Nazim Derry

6 foot 2 So.

Goldey Beacom

Atlantic City

NJ Hoops #86 Class of 2018

2019-20 Stats - 10.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 36 treys

2020-21 Stats - DNP

Nahsir Morgan

6 foot 5 So.

Goldey Beacom

Atlantic City

NJ Hoops #120 Class of 2018

2019-20 Stats - 2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.1 apg, 6 treys

2020-21 Stats - DNP

Kyle Elliott

6'2 Sr.

Coastal Academy/Mater Dei

Goldey Beacom

NJ Hoops #8 Postgrad Class of 2017/NJ Hoops #90 Class of 2016

2018-19 Stats - 9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 27 treys

2019-20 Stats - 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 21 treys

2020-21 Stats - DNP

Marcellus Livingston

Linden

Goldey Beacom

6’4 Sr.

NJ Hoops #39 Class of 2017

2018-19 Stats - 15.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 57 treys

2019-20 Stats - 19.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 50 treys

2020-21 Stats - DNP

Zayon Marsh

6 foot 6 Fr.

Goldey Beacom

Immaculate Conception

NJ Hoops #42 class of 2020

2020-21 Stats - DNP

Lioenl Diarassouba

6 foot 10 Fr.

Goldey Beacom

Covenant College Prep

NJ Hoops #32 postgrad class of 2020

2020-21 Stats - DNP

Tevin Service

6 foot 4 Sr.

Goldey Beacom

Union

Robinson School

NJ Hoops #23 postgrad class of 2016

NJ hoops #114 class of 2015

2020-21 Stats - DNP

