Out of state D-2 schools with most NJ Hoopers 2020-21
As we have done for the past 25 years on NJ Hoops we look at all the NJ Hoopers playing college basketball.
We looked at all those playing Division 2 by conference over the past few weeks. We included their stats and NJ Hoops ranking coming out of high school.
Now we do a deep dive into the data
OUT OF STATE D-2 COLLEGES WITH THE MOST NJ HOOPERS 2020-21
|College
|# of NJ Hoopers
|
Goldey Beacom
|
10
|
Dominican
|
6
|
Holy Family
|
6
|
Lincoln
|
6
|
East Stroudsburg
|
4
|
New Haven
|
4
|
Sciences
|
4
|
St. Anselm's
|
3
|
St. Michael's
|
3
|
Adelphi
|
2
|
Bloomsburg
|
2
|
Chestnut Hill
|
2
|
Franklin Pierce
|
2
|
Jefferson
|
2
|
Mansfield
|
2
|
Mercy
|
2
|
North Georgia
|
2
|
Nyack
|
2
|
Seton Hill
|
2
|
St. Rose
|
2
|
Stonehill
|
2
|
West Virginia State
|
2
Mattia Morini
6 foot 7 So.
Goldey Beacom
Bishop Eustace
NJ Hoops #44 Class of 2019
2019-20 Stats - 1.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.1 apg, 3 treys
2020-21 Stats - DNP
Zach Oree
6 foot 4 So.
Goldey Beacom
Arts
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2019
2019-20 Stats - 1.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.2 apg, 4 treys
2020-21 Stats - DNP
5 foot 11 Sr.
Goldey Beacom
Peddie
NJ Hoops #33 Class of 2017
2019-20 Stats - 7.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 40 treys
2020-21 Stats - DNP
Nazim Derry
6 foot 2 So.
Goldey Beacom
Atlantic City
NJ Hoops #86 Class of 2018
2019-20 Stats - 10.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 36 treys
2020-21 Stats - DNP
Nahsir Morgan
6 foot 5 So.
Goldey Beacom
Atlantic City
NJ Hoops #120 Class of 2018
2019-20 Stats - 2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.1 apg, 6 treys
2020-21 Stats - DNP
Kyle Elliott
6'2 Sr.
Coastal Academy/Mater Dei
Goldey Beacom
NJ Hoops #8 Postgrad Class of 2017/NJ Hoops #90 Class of 2016
2018-19 Stats - 9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 27 treys
2019-20 Stats - 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 21 treys
2020-21 Stats - DNP
Marcellus Livingston
Linden
Goldey Beacom
6’4 Sr.
NJ Hoops #39 Class of 2017
2018-19 Stats - 15.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 57 treys
2019-20 Stats - 19.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 50 treys
2020-21 Stats - DNP
Zayon Marsh
6 foot 6 Fr.
Goldey Beacom
Immaculate Conception
NJ Hoops #42 class of 2020
2020-21 Stats - DNP
Lioenl Diarassouba
6 foot 10 Fr.
Goldey Beacom
Covenant College Prep
NJ Hoops #32 postgrad class of 2020
2020-21 Stats - DNP
Tevin Service
6 foot 4 Sr.
Goldey Beacom
Union
Robinson School
NJ Hoops #23 postgrad class of 2016
NJ hoops #114 class of 2015
2020-21 Stats - DNP
NJ Junior Colleges with most players in D-2 2020-21
NJ Counties with Most D-2 Players 2020-21
Shortest NJ Hoopers Playing D-2 2020-21
Tallest NJ Hoopers Playing D-2 2020-21
NJ Hoops Highest Scoring players in D-2, 2020-21
NJ Hoops Highest Rebounders in D-2, 2020-21
NJ Hoops Highest Assisters in D-2, 2020-21
NJ Hoops top 3 point shooters in D-2, 2020-21
NJ Hoops Highest Ranked prospects playing D-2 2020-21
NJ Hoops Highest Lowest Ranked Recruits Playing D-2 2020-21
NJ Hoops Top Honorable Mention Ranked Recruits Playing D-2, 2020-21
NJ High Schools with most NJ Hoopers Playing D-2 2020-21
NJ Postgraduate programs with most NJ Hoopers Playing D-2 2020-21
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches