Orogun Has New Home
6 foot 10 former St. Benedict's star John Orogun has found his home for this season. Orogun is spending a postgraduate season at Sunrise Christian in Kansas.Orogun spent his junior season at St. Be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news