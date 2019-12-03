News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 14:25:44 -0600') }} basketball

Orogun Finds New Home

John Orogun
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 10 Sr. John Orogun has found his new home. Orogun has transferred back to the Park School in Buffalo New York.He spent the past season at St. Benedict's. He helped the Grey Bees to a 25-5 re...

