News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-05 09:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Oravbiere Makes College Pick

Daniel Oravbiere
Daniel Oravbiere
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 6 Payne Tech senior Daniel Oravbiere has made his college plans.Oravbiere has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Felician.He led Payne Tech to a 14-12 and final NJHoops.com ranking of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}