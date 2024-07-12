Oravbiere finds next college home
6 foot 7 former Payne Tech/Morris CC star Daniel Oravbiere has found his next college home.Oravbiere is moving from Morris CC to D-2 Purdue Northwest.Coming out of Payne Tech in 2020 he committed t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news