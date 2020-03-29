News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 10:33:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Omoruyi Rankings Through NJHoops.com

Cliff Omoruyi
Cliff Omoruyi
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Roselle Catholic's Cliff Omoruyi announced his plans to attend Rutgers today.NJHoops.com has covered his high school career since his freshman season at Queen of Peace.A look at his state rankings

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}