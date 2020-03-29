News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 10:39:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Omoruyi Makes Pick

Cliff Omoruyi
Cliff Omoruyi
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

NJHoops.com top available senior Cliff Omoruyi has announced his plans to attend Rutgers today.This past season he averaged 14.3 ppg, 11.1 rpg and 5.3 bpg. He was named NJHoops.com 1st Team All Sta...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}