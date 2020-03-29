Omoruyi Makes Pick
NJHoops.com top available senior Cliff Omoruyi has announced his plans to attend Rutgers today.This past season he averaged 14.3 ppg, 11.1 rpg and 5.3 bpg. He was named NJHoops.com 1st Team All Sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news