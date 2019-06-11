Omoruyi Finds New College Home
former Rutgers star Eugene Omoruyi has found his next college home. The Scarlet Knights leading scorer and rebounder has decided to transfer to Oregon.Omoruyi had a breakout junior season last year...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news