Olympus Prep Adds Maryland Guard
Olympus Prep postgraduate team has added a guard from Maryland.6 foot 2 Marcus Mitchell from Wilde Lake High School in Columbia Maryland is headed to NJ.This past season he helped Wilde Lake to a 1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news