News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 12:35:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Olympus Prep Adds Big Postgrads

Ngor Nai
Ngor Nai
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Olympus Prep has added a big pair of front court postgrads.6 foot 10 twins Ngor Nai and Chan Nai are at the NJ postgrad program.Originally from Australia they played at Redemption Christian in NY l...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}