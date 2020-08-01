Olympus Adds Guard
Olympus Prep has added a guard from Oklahoma to their 2020-21 roster.5 foot 10 Ricky Garza from Riverside HS in Anadarko Oklahoma is headed to NJ for a postgrad season.This season he helped Riversi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news