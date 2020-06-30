NJHoops - Oluwadare Makes College Pick

6 foot recent Burlington Township grad John Oluwadare has made his college plans.

Oluwadare has decided to stay close to home and attend Rowan College Burlington County.

He averaged 10 ppg going for 24 in a win over Rancocas Valley

As a junior he notched 10 ppg hitting for 20 in two wins. The coaches picked him 1st Team BCSL Patriot.

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 25 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches