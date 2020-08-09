Olden Makes Choice
6 foot 4 recent St. Joseph's Metuchen grad Andrew Olden has made his college plans.Olden has decided to stay close to home and play at Raritan Valley Community College.This season he helped the Fal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news