Olaniyi Makes Plans
6 foot 3 Newark East Side senior Gabe Olaniyi has made his plans for next season.Olaniyi has decided to spend a postgraduate season at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.This season he helped East Si...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news