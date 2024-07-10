Okeoma finds new college home
6 foot former Union Catholic star Chim Okeoma has found his new college homeOkeoma is moving from D-2 Cheyney to Southern Wesleyan..COLLEGE CAREER2023-24 Season - 5 ppg, 3 rpg, 7 apg, 1 trey, 17%, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news