6 foot 6 rising senior Toby Okani has found his new home.

Okani has transferred from West Orange to St. Benedict's.

Last season he averaged 6 ppg high of 17 vs Immaculate Conception. He was chosen Honorable Mention All Suoer Essex Conference Liberty Division

As a sophomore the Coaches selected him All SEC Liberty 2nd Team

