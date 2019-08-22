News More News
basketball

Ogheneyole Finds New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Former Ranney star Saviour Akuwovo Ogheneyole has found his next college home.Ogheneyole is transferring from Howard to Binghamton.This past season he averaged 4.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 0.7 bpg in 31 ga...

