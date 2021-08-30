Odum finds new home
6 foot 2 rising senior Maurice Odum has found his new home.Odum is headed from Union City to West Oaks Academy in Orlando Florida.Last season in a pandemic shortened season he led Union City to a 5...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news