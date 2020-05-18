News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-18 16:51:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

O'Reilly Makes College Plans

John O'Reilly
John O'Reilly
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 1 Depaul senior John O'Reilly has made his college plans.O'Reilly is headed to D-2 Stonehill as a walk-on.This season he averaged 14.4 ppg with 57 treys. He went for a high of 31 with 6 trey...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}