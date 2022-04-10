O'Hearn finds new college home
6 foot 4 NJIT senior Dylan O'Hearn has found his next college home. O'Hearn is headed south to JacksonvilleCOLLEGE CAREER2018-19 Season - 14.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47%, 39%, 76% at Western Oklaho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news