O'Connor Has College Home
6 foot 4 recent Johnson Regional grad Matt O'Connor has his college home.O'Connor is a freshman on the team at Stevens Tehc.Last season he helped Johnson to a 15-9 record. He averaged 12 ppgHe was ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news