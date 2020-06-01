O'Connell Makes College Pick
6 foot 2 Blair senior Michael O'Connell has made his college plans.O'Connell has decided to head west and attend Stanford.He transferred to Blair before this season from Chaminade in New York.He he...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news