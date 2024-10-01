Nwobu finds next home
6 foot 1 lead guard Tobe Nwobu has found his new home.He is returning to NJ going from Academy New Church High School in Philadelphia to College Achieve Charter.Last season he helped ANC to a 22-5 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news