Nwankwo makes college pick
6 foot recent South Plainfield grad Destiny Nwankwo has made his college plans.Nwankwo has decided to stay in state and play at Drew.This season he averaged 10.3 ppg with a high of 16 in a win over...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news