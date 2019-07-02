News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nutter Finds Another New Home

Lpkrx1rgij3mkqbtnvsr
Zarique Nutter
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 5 rising senior Zarique Nutter has found a new home. Nutter has transferred from St. Benedict's to the Patrick School.Last season he helped the Grey Bees to a 25-5 record and final NJHoops.c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}