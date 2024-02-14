Non Public B State Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Preview/Picks 2024
STATE FINAL
The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.
NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL
THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY
NON PUBLIC B: St. Rose over Immaculate Conception
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
NON PUBLIC B: St. Rose over Immaculate Conception
FINAL
Friday March 8
at Rutgers
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Roselle Catholic held off St. Rose 68-59. 6 foot 8 Arizona State Bound Sr. Akil Watson netted 23, hitting 10-14.
2 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic topped Trenton Catholic 74-66. 6 foot 3 Nebraska bound Sr. Jamarques Lawrence led with 21.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21.
6 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22.
7 YEARS AGO
Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely scored 16.
9 YEARS AGO
South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17.
10 YEARS AGO
South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.
NORTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Fri Feb 23
9th seeded Eastern Christian at 8th seeded Saddle River Day
11th seeded Pioneer Academy at 6th seeded Timothy Christian
10th seeded Morristown Beard at 7th seeded Gill St. Bernards
QUARTERFINALS
Mon Feb 26
Winner of Eastern Christian/Saddle River Day at top seeded Morris Catholic
5th seeded Roselle Catholic at 4th seeded St. Thomas Aquinas
Winner of Pioneer Academy/Timothy Christian at 3rd seeded St. Mary's Rutherford
Winner of Morristown Beard/Gill St. Bernards at 2nd seeded Immaculate Conception.
SEMIFINAL
Thurs. Feb 29
Winner of Eastern Christian/Saddle River Day/Morris Catholic vs. 5th seeded Roselle Catholic/St. Thomas Aquinas
Winner of Pioneer Academy/Timothy Christian/St. Mary's Rutherford vs. Winner of Morristown Beard/Gill St. Bernards/Immaculate Conception.
FINAL
Mon Mar 4
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Roselle Catholic topped Immaculate Conception 71-61. 6 foot 8 Duke bound Sr. Mackenzie Mgbako hit for 26.
2 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 68-62. 6 foot 8 Jr. Akil Watson went for 17.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep.
5 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15.
6 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19.
7 YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17.
9 YEARS AGO
St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
10 YEARS AGO
St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Fri Feb 23
9th seeded Ranney at 8th seeded Wildwood Catholic
12th seeded Doane Academy at 5th seeded Holy Cross
13th seeded Moorestown Friends at 4th seeded Calvary Christian
11th seeded Holy Spirit at 6th seeded Trenton Catholic
10th seeded Princeton Day at 7th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton
QUARTERFINALS
Mon Feb 26
Winner of Ranney at 8th seeded Wildwood Catholic at top seeded St. Rose
Winner of Doane Academy/Holy Cross vs. Winner of Moorestown Friends/Calvary Christian
Winner of Holy Spirit/Trenton Catholic at 3rd seeded Bishop Eustace
Winner of Princeton Day/St. Joseph's Hammonton at 2nd seeded Gloucester Catholic
SEMIFINALS
Thur Feb 29
Winner of Ranney at 8th seeded Wildwood Catholic/St. Rose vs. Winner of Doane Academy/Holy Cross/Moorestown Friends/Calvary Christian
Winner of Holy Spirit/Trenton Catholic/ Bishop Eustace vs. Winner of Princeton Day/St. Joseph's Hammonton/Gloucester Catholic
FINAL
Monday March 4
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
St Rose beat Bishop Eustace 59-43. 6 foot 8 Sr. Matt Hodge had 20.
2 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic took care of Ranney 70-55. 6 foot 2 So. Mike Jones scored 22.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep.
5 YEARS AGO
Ranney trimmed Wildwood Catholic 54-50 in ot. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds.
6 YEARS AGO
Ranney ran past Trenton Catholic 71-56. Antoine went for 28 and Lewis 22.
7 YEARS AGO
Patrick School topped Roselle Catholic 71-62. 6-foot-11 Kentucky bound Sr. Nick Richardsnetted 28.
8 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic upset Gill St. Bernards 63-52. 5-foot-9 Sr. Gilberto Cue had 20 with 6 treys.
9 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic came back to defeat Trenton Catholic 72-67. Briscoe went for 34.Richardsonscored 21 for Trenton Catholic.
10 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic upset the Patrick School 64-58. 6-foot-4 So. Matt Bullock tallied 15.
Non Public B State Tournament Results/Schedule/All Tournament 2023 2/13/23
Non Public B State Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches