Non Public B State Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Preview/Picks 2024

Roselle Catholic
Roselle Catholic
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

STATE FINAL

The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.

NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL

THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

NON PUBLIC B: St. Rose over Immaculate Conception

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

NON PUBLIC B: St. Rose over Immaculate Conception

FINAL

Friday March 8

at Rutgers


PRIOR YEARS   

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic held off St. Rose 68-59. 6 foot 8 Arizona State Bound Sr. Akil Watson netted 23, hitting 10-14.

2 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped Trenton Catholic 74-66. 6 foot 3 Nebraska bound Sr. Jamarques Lawrence led with 21.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21.

6 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22.

7 YEARS AGO

Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic.

8 YEARS AGO

St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely scored 16.

9 YEARS AGO

South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17.

10 YEARS AGO

South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.

NORTH JERSEY   

FIRST ROUND

Fri Feb 23

9th seeded Eastern Christian at 8th seeded Saddle River Day

11th seeded Pioneer Academy at 6th seeded Timothy Christian

10th seeded Morristown Beard at 7th seeded Gill St. Bernards

QUARTERFINALS

Mon Feb 26

Winner of Eastern Christian/Saddle River Day at top seeded Morris Catholic

5th seeded Roselle Catholic at 4th seeded St. Thomas Aquinas

Winner of Pioneer Academy/Timothy Christian at 3rd seeded St. Mary's Rutherford

Winner of Morristown Beard/Gill St. Bernards at 2nd seeded Immaculate Conception.

SEMIFINAL

Thurs. Feb 29

Winner of Eastern Christian/Saddle River Day/Morris Catholic vs. 5th seeded Roselle Catholic/St. Thomas Aquinas

Winner of Pioneer Academy/Timothy Christian/St. Mary's Rutherford vs. Winner of Morristown Beard/Gill St. Bernards/Immaculate Conception.

FINAL

Mon Mar 4



PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic topped Immaculate Conception 71-61. 6 foot 8 Duke bound Sr. Mackenzie Mgbako hit for 26.

2 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 68-62. 6 foot 8 Jr. Akil Watson went for 17.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep.

5 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15.

6 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19.

7 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20.

8 YEARS AGO

St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17.

9 YEARS AGO

St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

10 YEARS AGO

St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.

SOUTH JERSEY  

FIRST ROUND

Fri Feb 23

9th seeded Ranney at 8th seeded Wildwood Catholic

12th seeded Doane Academy at 5th seeded Holy Cross

13th seeded Moorestown Friends at 4th seeded Calvary Christian

11th seeded Holy Spirit at 6th seeded Trenton Catholic

10th seeded Princeton Day at 7th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton

QUARTERFINALS

Mon Feb 26

Winner of Ranney at 8th seeded Wildwood Catholic at top seeded St. Rose

Winner of Doane Academy/Holy Cross vs. Winner of Moorestown Friends/Calvary Christian

Winner of Holy Spirit/Trenton Catholic at 3rd seeded Bishop Eustace

Winner of Princeton Day/St. Joseph's Hammonton at 2nd seeded Gloucester Catholic

SEMIFINALS

Thur Feb 29

Winner of Ranney at 8th seeded Wildwood Catholic/St. Rose vs. Winner of Doane Academy/Holy Cross/Moorestown Friends/Calvary Christian

Winner of Holy Spirit/Trenton Catholic/ Bishop Eustace vs. Winner of Princeton Day/St. Joseph's Hammonton/Gloucester Catholic

FINAL

Monday March 4



PRIOR YEARS  

LAST YEAR

St Rose beat Bishop Eustace 59-43. 6 foot 8 Sr. Matt Hodge had 20.

2 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic took care of Ranney 70-55. 6 foot 2 So. Mike Jones scored 22.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

5 YEARS AGO

Ranney trimmed Wildwood Catholic 54-50 in ot. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds.

6 YEARS AGO

Ranney ran past Trenton Catholic 71-56. Antoine went for 28 and Lewis 22.

7 YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Roselle Catholic 71-62. 6-foot-11 Kentucky bound Sr. Nick Richardsnetted 28.

8 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic upset Gill St. Bernards 63-52. 5-foot-9 Sr. Gilberto Cue had 20 with 6 treys.

9 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic came back to defeat Trenton Catholic 72-67. Briscoe went for 34.Richardsonscored 21 for Trenton Catholic.

10 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic upset the Patrick School 64-58. 6-foot-4 So. Matt Bullock tallied 15.

Non Public B State Tournament Results/Schedule/All Tournament 2023 2/13/23

Non Public B State Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

