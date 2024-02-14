STATE FINAL

The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B. NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY PRE-SEASON PICK NON PUBLIC B: St. Rose over Immaculate Conception PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK NON PUBLIC B: St. Rose over Immaculate Conception FINAL Friday March 8 at Rutgers



LAST YEAR Roselle Catholic held off St. Rose 68-59. 6 foot 8 Arizona State Bound Sr. Akil Watson netted 23, hitting 10-14. 2 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped Trenton Catholic 74-66. 6 foot 3 Nebraska bound Sr. Jamarques Lawrence led with 21. 3 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21. 6 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22. 7 YEARS AGO Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic. 8 YEARS AGO St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely scored 16. 9 YEARS AGO South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17. 10 YEARS AGO South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.

NORTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Fri Feb 23 9th seeded Eastern Christian at 8th seeded Saddle River Day 11th seeded Pioneer Academy at 6th seeded Timothy Christian 10th seeded Morristown Beard at 7th seeded Gill St. Bernards QUARTERFINALS Mon Feb 26 Winner of Eastern Christian/Saddle River Day at top seeded Morris Catholic 5th seeded Roselle Catholic at 4th seeded St. Thomas Aquinas Winner of Pioneer Academy/Timothy Christian at 3rd seeded St. Mary's Rutherford Winner of Morristown Beard/Gill St. Bernards at 2nd seeded Immaculate Conception. SEMIFINAL Thurs. Feb 29 Winner of Eastern Christian/Saddle River Day/Morris Catholic vs. 5th seeded Roselle Catholic/St. Thomas Aquinas Winner of Pioneer Academy/Timothy Christian/St. Mary's Rutherford vs. Winner of Morristown Beard/Gill St. Bernards/Immaculate Conception. FINAL Mon Mar 4





LAST YEAR Roselle Catholic topped Immaculate Conception 71-61. 6 foot 8 Duke bound Sr. Mackenzie Mgbako hit for 26. 2 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 68-62. 6 foot 8 Jr. Akil Watson went for 17. 3 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep. 5 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15. 6 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19. 7 YEARS AGO Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20. 8 YEARS AGO St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17. 9 YEARS AGO St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds. 10 YEARS AGO St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.

SOUTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Fri Feb 23 9th seeded Ranney at 8th seeded Wildwood Catholic 12th seeded Doane Academy at 5th seeded Holy Cross 13th seeded Moorestown Friends at 4th seeded Calvary Christian 11th seeded Holy Spirit at 6th seeded Trenton Catholic 10th seeded Princeton Day at 7th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton QUARTERFINALS Mon Feb 26 Winner of Ranney at 8th seeded Wildwood Catholic at top seeded St. Rose Winner of Doane Academy/Holy Cross vs. Winner of Moorestown Friends/Calvary Christian Winner of Holy Spirit/Trenton Catholic at 3rd seeded Bishop Eustace Winner of Princeton Day/St. Joseph's Hammonton at 2nd seeded Gloucester Catholic SEMIFINALS Thur Feb 29 Winner of Ranney at 8th seeded Wildwood Catholic/St. Rose vs. Winner of Doane Academy/Holy Cross/Moorestown Friends/Calvary Christian Winner of Holy Spirit/Trenton Catholic/ Bishop Eustace vs. Winner of Princeton Day/St. Joseph's Hammonton/Gloucester Catholic FINAL Monday March 4





LAST YEAR St Rose beat Bishop Eustace 59-43. 6 foot 8 Sr. Matt Hodge had 20. 2 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic took care of Ranney 70-55. 6 foot 2 So. Mike Jones scored 22. 3 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep. 5 YEARS AGO Ranney trimmed Wildwood Catholic 54-50 in ot. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds. 6 YEARS AGO Ranney ran past Trenton Catholic 71-56. Antoine went for 28 and Lewis 22. 7 YEARS AGO Patrick School topped Roselle Catholic 71-62. 6-foot-11 Kentucky bound Sr. Nick Richardsnetted 28. 8 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic upset Gill St. Bernards 63-52. 5-foot-9 Sr. Gilberto Cue had 20 with 6 treys. 9 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic came back to defeat Trenton Catholic 72-67. Briscoe went for 34.Richardsonscored 21 for Trenton Catholic. 10 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic upset the Patrick School 64-58. 6-foot-4 So. Matt Bullock tallied 15.