The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B. NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY PRE-SEASON PICK NON PUBLIC B: Roselle Catholic over St. Rose PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK NON PUBLIC B: Roselle Catholic over St. Rose FINAL Saturday March 12 at Rutgers

2022 champions Roselle Catholic

PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Roselle Catholic topped Trenton Catholic 74-66. 6 foot 3 Nebraska bound Sr. Jamarques Lawrence led with 21. 2 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21. 4 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22. 6 YEARS AGO Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic. 7 YEARS AGO St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely scored 16. 8 YEARS AGO South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17. 9YEARS AGO South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.

NORTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Wed Feb 22 9th seeded Eastern Christian at 8th seeded Timothy Christian 12th seeded Morristown-Beard at 5th seeded Morris Catholic 13th seeded Koinonia at 4th seeded Roselle Catholic 11th seeded Pioneer Academy at 6th seeded Immaculate Conception 10th seeded Hawthorne Christian at 7th seeded Saddle River Day QUARTERFINALS Fri Feb 24 winner of Eastern Christian/Timothy Christian at top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas winner of Morristown-Beard/Morris Catholic vs. winner of Koinonia/Roselle Catholic winner of Pioneer Academy/Immaculate Conception at 3rd seeded St. Mary's Rutherford winner of Hawthorne Christian/Saddle River Day at 2nd seeded Gill St. Bernards SEMIFINALS Mon Feb 27

FINAL Friday March 3 Franklin HS 5:00



LAST YEAR Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 68-62. 6 foot 8 Jr. Akil Watson went for 17. 2 YEARS AGO Cancelled 3 YEARS AGO Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep. 4 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15. 5 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19. 6 YEARS AGO Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20. 7 YEARS AGO St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17. 8 YEARS AGO St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds. 9 YEARS AGO St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.

SOUTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Wed Feb 22 9th seeded Wildwood Catholic at 8th seeded Holy Cross 12th seeded Doane academy at 5th seeded Calvary Christian 13th seeded Moorestown Friends at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton 11th seeded Princeton Day at 6th seeded Gloucester Catholic 10th seeded Trenton Catholic at 7th seeded Holy Spirit QUARTERFINALS Friday Feb 24 winner of Wildwood Catholic/Holy Cross at top seeded St. Rose winner of Doane academy/Calvary Christian vs. winner of d Moorestown FriendsSt. Joseph's Hammonton winner of Princeton Day/Gloucester Catholic at 3rd seeded Ranney winner of Trenton Catholic/Holy Spirit at 2nd seeded Bishop Eustace SEMIFINALS Tues Feb 27

FINAL Fruiday March 3 Lenape HS 5:00



LAST YEAR Trenton Catholic took care of Ranney 70-55. 6 foot 2 So. Mike Jones scored 22. 2 YEARS AGO Cancelled 3 YEARS AGO Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep. 4 YEARS AGO Ranney trimmed Wildwood Catholic 54-50 in ot. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds. 5 YEARS AGO Ranney ran past Trenton Catholic 71-56. Antoine went for 28 and Lewis 22. 6 YEARS AGO Patrick School topped Roselle Catholic 71-62. 6-foot-11 Kentucky bound Sr. Nick Richardsnetted 28. 7 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic upset Gill St. Bernards 63-52. 5-foot-9 Sr. Gilberto Cue had 20 with 6 treys. 8 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic came back to defeat Trenton Catholic 72-67. Briscoe went for 34.Richardsonscored 21 for Trenton Catholic. 9 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic upset the Patrick School 64-58. 6-foot-4 So. Matt Bullock tallied 15.