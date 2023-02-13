News More News
The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.

NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL

THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

NON PUBLIC B: Roselle Catholic over St. Rose

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

NON PUBLIC B: Roselle Catholic over St. Rose

FINAL

Saturday March 12

at Rutgers

2022 champions Roselle Catholic
PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic topped Trenton Catholic 74-66. 6 foot 3 Nebraska bound Sr. Jamarques Lawrence led with 21.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21.

4 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22.

6 YEARS AGO

Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic.

7 YEARS AGO

St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely scored 16.

8 YEARS AGO

South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17.

9YEARS AGO

South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.

NORTH JERSEY      

FIRST ROUND

Wed Feb 22

9th seeded Eastern Christian at 8th seeded Timothy Christian

12th seeded Morristown-Beard at 5th seeded Morris Catholic

13th seeded Koinonia at 4th seeded Roselle Catholic

11th seeded Pioneer Academy at 6th seeded Immaculate Conception

10th seeded Hawthorne Christian at 7th seeded Saddle River Day

QUARTERFINALS

Fri Feb 24

winner of Eastern Christian/Timothy Christian at top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas

winner of Morristown-Beard/Morris Catholic vs. winner of Koinonia/Roselle Catholic

winner of Pioneer Academy/Immaculate Conception at 3rd seeded St. Mary's Rutherford

winner of Hawthorne Christian/Saddle River Day at 2nd seeded Gill St. Bernards

SEMIFINALS

Mon Feb 27


FINAL

Friday March 3

Franklin HS

5:00


PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 68-62. 6 foot 8 Jr. Akil Watson went for 17.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep.

4 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15.

5 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19.

6 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20.

7 YEARS AGO

St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17.

8 YEARS AGO

St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

9 YEARS AGO

St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.

SOUTH JERSEY      

FIRST ROUND

Wed Feb 22

9th seeded Wildwood Catholic at 8th seeded Holy Cross

12th seeded Doane academy at 5th seeded Calvary Christian

13th seeded Moorestown Friends at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton

11th seeded Princeton Day at 6th seeded Gloucester Catholic

10th seeded Trenton Catholic at 7th seeded Holy Spirit

QUARTERFINALS

Friday Feb 24

winner of Wildwood Catholic/Holy Cross at top seeded St. Rose

winner of Doane academy/Calvary Christian vs. winner of d Moorestown FriendsSt. Joseph's Hammonton

winner of Princeton Day/Gloucester Catholic at 3rd seeded Ranney

winner of Trenton Catholic/Holy Spirit at 2nd seeded Bishop Eustace

SEMIFINALS

Tues Feb 27


FINAL

Fruiday March 3

Lenape HS

5:00


PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Trenton Catholic took care of Ranney 70-55. 6 foot 2 So. Mike Jones scored 22.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep.

4 YEARS AGO

Ranney trimmed Wildwood Catholic 54-50 in ot. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds.

5 YEARS AGO

Ranney ran past Trenton Catholic 71-56. Antoine went for 28 and Lewis 22.

6 YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Roselle Catholic 71-62. 6-foot-11 Kentucky bound Sr. Nick Richardsnetted 28.

7 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic upset Gill St. Bernards 63-52. 5-foot-9 Sr. Gilberto Cue had 20 with 6 treys.

8 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic came back to defeat Trenton Catholic 72-67. Briscoe went for 34.Richardsonscored 21 for Trenton Catholic.

9 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic upset the Patrick School 64-58. 6-foot-4 So. Matt Bullock tallied 15.

Non Public B State Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

