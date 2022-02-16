 NJHoops - Non Public B State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-16 13:24:27 -0600') }} basketball

Non Public B State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.

NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL

THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

PAROCHIAL B: Gill St. bernards over Trenton Catholic

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Roselle Catholic over Trenton Catholic

North pick: Roselle Catholic over Gill St. Bernards

South pick: Trenton Catholic over St. Joseph's Hammonton

FINAL



PRIOR YEARS  

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

TWO YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21.

4 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22.

5 YEARS AGO

Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic.

6 YEARS AGO

St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely scored 16.

7 YEARS AGO

South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17.

8YEARS AGO

South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.

NORTH JERSEY    

FIRST ROUND

Wed Mar 2

9th seeded Timothy Christian at 8th seeded Wardlaw

12th seeded Eastern Christian at 5th seeded Sinai Christian

11th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 6th seeded Immaculate Conception

10th seeded Koinonia Academy at 7th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford

QUARTERFINALS

Fri March 4

Winner of Timothy Christian/Wardlaw at top seeded Roselle Catholic

Winner of Eastern Christian/Sinai Christian at 4th seeded Morris Catholic

Winner of Montclair Kimberly/ Immaculate Conception at 3rd seeded Gill St. Bernard's

Winner of Koinonia Academy/St. Mary's Rutherford at 2nd seeded Saddle River Day

SEMIFINALS

Mon March 7

Winner of Timothy Christian/Wardlaw/Roselle Catholic vs. Winner of Eastern Christian/Sinai Christian/Morris Catholic

Winner of Montclair Kimberly/ Immaculate Conception/Gill St. Bernard's vs. Winner of Koinonia Academy/St. Mary's Rutherford/Saddle River Day

FINAL

Wednesday March 9



SOUTH JERSEY    

FIRST ROUND

Wed Mar 2

9th seeded Wildwood Catholic vs. 8th seeded Gloucester Catholic

12th seeded Mater Dei at 5th seeded Doane Academy

13th seeded Princeton Day at 4th seeded Holy Spirit

14th seeded Moorestown Friends at 3rd seeded Ranney

11th seeded St. Rose at 6th seeded Bishop Eustace

10th seeded Calvary Christian at 7th seeded Holy Cross

QUARTERFINALS

Friday March 4

winner of Wildwood Catholic/Gloucester Catholic at top seeded Trenton Catholic

winner of Mater Dei/Doane Academy vs. winner of Princeton Day/Holy Spirit

winner of Moorestown Friends/Ranney vs. winner of St. Rose/Bishop Eustace

winner of Calvary Christia/Holy Cross at 2nd seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton

SEMIFINALS

Mon March 7

winner of Wildwood Catholic/Gloucester Catholic/Trenton Catholic vs. winner of Mater Dei/Doane Academy/Princeton Day/Holy Spirit

winner of Moorestown Friends/Ranney/St. Rose/Bishop Eustace vs. winner of Calvary Christia/Holy Cross/St. Joseph's Hammonton

FINAL

Wednesday March 9



