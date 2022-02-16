Non Public B State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B. NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY PRE-SEASON PICK PAROCHIAL B: Gill St. bernards over Trenton Catholic PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK Roselle Catholic over Trenton Catholic North pick: Roselle Catholic over Gill St. Bernards South pick: Trenton Catholic over St. Joseph's Hammonton FINAL





LAST YEAR Cancelled TWO YEARS AGO Cancelled 3 YEARS AGO Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21. 4 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22. 5 YEARS AGO Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic. 6 YEARS AGO St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely scored 16. 7 YEARS AGO South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17. 8YEARS AGO South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.

NORTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Wed Mar 2 9th seeded Timothy Christian at 8th seeded Wardlaw 12th seeded Eastern Christian at 5th seeded Sinai Christian 11th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 6th seeded Immaculate Conception 10th seeded Koinonia Academy at 7th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford QUARTERFINALS Fri March 4 Winner of Timothy Christian/Wardlaw at top seeded Roselle Catholic Winner of Eastern Christian/Sinai Christian at 4th seeded Morris Catholic Winner of Montclair Kimberly/ Immaculate Conception at 3rd seeded Gill St. Bernard's Winner of Koinonia Academy/St. Mary's Rutherford at 2nd seeded Saddle River Day SEMIFINALS Mon March 7 Winner of Timothy Christian/Wardlaw/Roselle Catholic vs. Winner of Eastern Christian/Sinai Christian/Morris Catholic Winner of Montclair Kimberly/ Immaculate Conception/Gill St. Bernard's vs. Winner of Koinonia Academy/St. Mary's Rutherford/Saddle River Day FINAL Wednesday March 9





LAST YEAR Cancelled 2 YEARS AGO Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep. 3 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15. 4 YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19. 5 YEARS AGO Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20. 6 YEARS AGO St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17. 7 YEARS AGO St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds. 8 YEARS AGO St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.

SOUTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Wed Mar 2 9th seeded Wildwood Catholic vs. 8th seeded Gloucester Catholic 12th seeded Mater Dei at 5th seeded Doane Academy 13th seeded Princeton Day at 4th seeded Holy Spirit 14th seeded Moorestown Friends at 3rd seeded Ranney 11th seeded St. Rose at 6th seeded Bishop Eustace 10th seeded Calvary Christian at 7th seeded Holy Cross QUARTERFINALS Friday March 4 winner of Wildwood Catholic/Gloucester Catholic at top seeded Trenton Catholic winner of Mater Dei/Doane Academy vs. winner of Princeton Day/Holy Spirit winner of Moorestown Friends/Ranney vs. winner of St. Rose/Bishop Eustace winner of Calvary Christia/Holy Cross at 2nd seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton SEMIFINALS Mon March 7 winner of Wildwood Catholic/Gloucester Catholic/Trenton Catholic vs. winner of Mater Dei/Doane Academy/Princeton Day/Holy Spirit winner of Moorestown Friends/Ranney/St. Rose/Bishop Eustace vs. winner of Calvary Christia/Holy Cross/St. Joseph's Hammonton FINAL Wednesday March 9





