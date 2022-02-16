Non Public B State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.
NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL
THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY
PAROCHIAL B: Gill St. bernards over Trenton Catholic
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Roselle Catholic over Trenton Catholic
North pick: Roselle Catholic over Gill St. Bernards
South pick: Trenton Catholic over St. Joseph's Hammonton
FINAL
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
TWO YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21.
4 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22.
5 YEARS AGO
Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic.
6 YEARS AGO
St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely scored 16.
7 YEARS AGO
South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17.
8YEARS AGO
South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.
NORTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Wed Mar 2
9th seeded Timothy Christian at 8th seeded Wardlaw
12th seeded Eastern Christian at 5th seeded Sinai Christian
11th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 6th seeded Immaculate Conception
10th seeded Koinonia Academy at 7th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford
QUARTERFINALS
Fri March 4
Winner of Timothy Christian/Wardlaw at top seeded Roselle Catholic
Winner of Eastern Christian/Sinai Christian at 4th seeded Morris Catholic
Winner of Montclair Kimberly/ Immaculate Conception at 3rd seeded Gill St. Bernard's
Winner of Koinonia Academy/St. Mary's Rutherford at 2nd seeded Saddle River Day
SEMIFINALS
Mon March 7
Winner of Timothy Christian/Wardlaw/Roselle Catholic vs. Winner of Eastern Christian/Sinai Christian/Morris Catholic
Winner of Montclair Kimberly/ Immaculate Conception/Gill St. Bernard's vs. Winner of Koinonia Academy/St. Mary's Rutherford/Saddle River Day
FINAL
Wednesday March 9
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep.
3 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15.
4 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19.
5 YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20.
6 YEARS AGO
St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17.
7 YEARS AGO
St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Wed Mar 2
9th seeded Wildwood Catholic vs. 8th seeded Gloucester Catholic
12th seeded Mater Dei at 5th seeded Doane Academy
13th seeded Princeton Day at 4th seeded Holy Spirit
14th seeded Moorestown Friends at 3rd seeded Ranney
11th seeded St. Rose at 6th seeded Bishop Eustace
10th seeded Calvary Christian at 7th seeded Holy Cross
QUARTERFINALS
Friday March 4
winner of Wildwood Catholic/Gloucester Catholic at top seeded Trenton Catholic
winner of Mater Dei/Doane Academy vs. winner of Princeton Day/Holy Spirit
winner of Moorestown Friends/Ranney vs. winner of St. Rose/Bishop Eustace
winner of Calvary Christia/Holy Cross at 2nd seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton
SEMIFINALS
Mon March 7
winner of Wildwood Catholic/Gloucester Catholic/Trenton Catholic vs. winner of Mater Dei/Doane Academy/Princeton Day/Holy Spirit
winner of Moorestown Friends/Ranney/St. Rose/Bishop Eustace vs. winner of Calvary Christia/Holy Cross/St. Joseph's Hammonton
FINAL
Wednesday March 9
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic upset Rutgers Prep 80-67. 6 foot 7 West Virginia bound Sr. Taj Thweatt went for 28. Oweh netted 27 for Rutgers Prep.
3 YEARS AGO
Ranney trimmed Wildwood Catholic 54-50 in ot. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds.
4YEARS AGO
Ranney ran past Trenton Catholic 71-56. Antoine went for 28 and Lewis 22.
5 YEARS AGO
Patrick School topped Roselle Catholic 71-62. 6-foot-11 Kentucky bound Sr. Nick Richardsnetted 28.
6 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic upset Gill St. Bernards 63-52. 5-foot-9 Sr. Gilberto Cue had 20 with 6 treys.
7 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic came back to defeat Trenton Catholic 72-67. Briscoe went for 34.Richardsonscored 21 for Trenton Catholic.
8 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic upset the Patrick School 64-58. 6-foot-4 So. Matt Bullock tallied 15.