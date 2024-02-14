The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B. PAROCHIAL A: THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY PRE-SEASON PICK NON PUBLIC A: Don Bosco over Union Catholic PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK: Don Bosco over Union Catholic CHAMPIONSHIP Friday March 8 at Rutgers

STATE FINAL

LAST YEAR Union Catholic trimmed St. Peter's Prep 38-35. 6 foot Sr. Chim Okeoma had 13. 2 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic beat Rutgers Prep 66-54. 6 foot 6 So. Brandon Benjamin scored 15. 3 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO Cancelled 5 YEARS AGO Bergen Catholic beat Camden Catholic 78-61. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert tallied 19. 6 YEARS AGO Don Bosco Prep downed Camden Catholic 61-54. 6 foot 6 St. John's bound Sr. Marcellus Earlington scored 24. 7 YEARS AGO Don Bosco edged St. Augustine's 69-66. 6-foot-1 Sr. Charlie Bagin tallied 19. 6-foot Sr. Austin Kennedy led St. Augustine's with 22. 8 YEARS AGO St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32. 9 YEARS AGO North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32. 10 YEARS AGO South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.

NORTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Fri Feb 23 9th seeded Oratory at 8th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale 12th seeded Depaul at 5th seeded Hudson Catholic 13th seeded Newark Academy at 4th seeded Delbarton 14th seeded Paramus Catholic at 3rd seeded St. Benedict's 11th seeded Seton Hall Prep at 6th seeded Bergen Catholic 10th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 7th seeded Dwight Englewood QUARTERFINALS Mon Feb 26 Winner of Oratory/St. Joseph's Montvale at top seeded Don Bosco Winner of Depaul/Hudson Catholic vs. Winner of Newark Academy/Delbarton Winner of Paramus Catholic/St. Benedict's vs. Winner of Seton Hall Prep/Bergen Catholic Winner of Montclair Kimberly/Dwight Englewood at 2nd seeded St. Peter's Prep SEMIFINALS Thurs Feb 29 Winner of Oratory/St. Joseph's Montvale/Don Bosco vs. Winner of Depaul/Hudson Catholic/Newark Academy/Delbarton Winner of Paramus Catholic/St. Benedict's/Seton Hall Prep/Bergen Catholic vs. Winner of Montclair Kimberly/Dwight Englewood/St. Peter's Prep FINAL Mon March 4





PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR St. Peter's Prep edged Bergen Catholic 56-55. 6 foot 6 Sr. Jackson Tindall and 6 foot 3 Jr. Ben Guy divided 28. 2 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic beat Don Bosco 69-57. 6 foot Wagner bound Sr. Julian Brown had 20. 3 YEARS AGO Cancelled 4 YEARS AGO Bergen Catholic edged St. Peter's 73-66 in two overtime's. Richardson and Zona divided 39. Armstrong tallied 28 for St. Peter's. 5 YEARS AGO Bergen Catholic beat St. Joseph's Montvale 100-63. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert went for 30 with 6 treys. 6 YEARS AGO Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25. 7 YEARS AGO Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC. 8 YEARS AGO Don Bosco Prep topped Seton Hall Prep 73-53. 6-foot-1 Brown bound Sr. Brandon Andersonscored 26. 9 YEARS AGO Pope John beat Seton Hall Prep 52-42. 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds. 10 YEARS AGO St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.

SOUTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Fri Feb 23 9th seeded Camden Catholic at 8th seeded Pingry 12th seeded St. John Vianney at 5th seeded Paul VI 13th seeded Immaculata at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen 11th seeded Notre Dame at 6th seeded Red Bank Catholic 10th seeded St. Augustine's at 7th seeded Donovan Catholic QUARTERFINALS Mon Feb 26 Winner of Camden Catholic/Pingry at top seeded CBA Winner of St. John Vianney/Paul VI vs. Winner of Immaculata/St. Joseph's Metuchen Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic at 3rd seeded Rutgers Prep Winner of St. Augustine's/Donovan Catholic at 2nd seeded Union Catholic SEMIFINALS Thur Feb 29 Winner of Camden Catholic/Pingry/CBA vs. Winner of St. John Vianney/Paul VI/Immaculata/St. Joseph's Metuchen Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic/Rutgers Prep vs. Winner of St. Augustine's/Donovan Catholic/Union Catholic FINAL Mon Mar 4





PRIOR YEARS