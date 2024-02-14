Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Non Public A State Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Preview/Picks 2024

St. Peter's Prep
St. Peter's Prep
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.

PAROCHIAL A:

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

NON PUBLIC A: Don Bosco over Union Catholic

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK: Don Bosco over Union Catholic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday March 8

at Rutgers

STATE FINAL

Advertisement

LAST YEAR

Union Catholic trimmed St. Peter's Prep 38-35. 6 foot Sr. Chim Okeoma had 13.

2 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic beat Rutgers Prep 66-54. 6 foot 6 So. Brandon Benjamin scored 15.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

5 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic beat Camden Catholic 78-61. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert tallied 19.

6 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco Prep downed Camden Catholic 61-54. 6 foot 6 St. John's bound Sr. Marcellus Earlington scored 24.

7 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco edged St. Augustine's 69-66. 6-foot-1 Sr. Charlie Bagin tallied 19. 6-foot Sr. Austin Kennedy led St. Augustine's with 22.

8 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32.

9 YEARS AGO

North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32.

10 YEARS AGO

South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.

NORTH JERSEY      

FIRST ROUND

Fri Feb 23

9th seeded Oratory at 8th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale

12th seeded Depaul at 5th seeded Hudson Catholic

13th seeded Newark Academy at 4th seeded Delbarton

14th seeded Paramus Catholic at 3rd seeded St. Benedict's

11th seeded Seton Hall Prep at 6th seeded Bergen Catholic

10th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 7th seeded Dwight Englewood

QUARTERFINALS

Mon Feb 26

Winner of Oratory/St. Joseph's Montvale at top seeded Don Bosco

Winner of Depaul/Hudson Catholic vs. Winner of Newark Academy/Delbarton

Winner of Paramus Catholic/St. Benedict's vs. Winner of Seton Hall Prep/Bergen Catholic

Winner of Montclair Kimberly/Dwight Englewood at 2nd seeded St. Peter's Prep

SEMIFINALS

Thurs Feb 29

Winner of Oratory/St. Joseph's Montvale/Don Bosco vs. Winner of Depaul/Hudson Catholic/Newark Academy/Delbarton

Winner of Paramus Catholic/St. Benedict's/Seton Hall Prep/Bergen Catholic vs. Winner of Montclair Kimberly/Dwight Englewood/St. Peter's Prep

FINAL

Mon March 4



PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

St. Peter's Prep edged Bergen Catholic 56-55. 6 foot 6 Sr. Jackson Tindall and 6 foot 3 Jr. Ben Guy divided 28.

2 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic beat Don Bosco 69-57. 6 foot Wagner bound Sr. Julian Brown had 20.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic edged St. Peter's 73-66 in two overtime's. Richardson and Zona divided 39. Armstrong tallied 28 for St. Peter's.

5 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic beat St. Joseph's Montvale 100-63. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert went for 30 with 6 treys.

6 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25.

7 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC.

8 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco Prep topped Seton Hall Prep 73-53. 6-foot-1 Brown bound Sr. Brandon Andersonscored 26.

9 YEARS AGO

Pope John beat Seton Hall Prep 52-42. 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds.

10 YEARS AGO

St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.

SOUTH JERSEY      

FIRST ROUND

Fri Feb 23

9th seeded Camden Catholic at 8th seeded Pingry

12th seeded St. John Vianney at 5th seeded Paul VI

13th seeded Immaculata at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen

11th seeded Notre Dame at 6th seeded Red Bank Catholic

10th seeded St. Augustine's at 7th seeded Donovan Catholic

QUARTERFINALS

Mon Feb 26

Winner of Camden Catholic/Pingry at top seeded CBA

Winner of St. John Vianney/Paul VI vs. Winner of Immaculata/St. Joseph's Metuchen

Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic at 3rd seeded Rutgers Prep

Winner of St. Augustine's/Donovan Catholic at 2nd seeded Union Catholic

SEMIFINALS

Thur Feb 29

Winner of Camden Catholic/Pingry/CBA vs. Winner of St. John Vianney/Paul VI/Immaculata/St. Joseph's Metuchen

Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic/Rutgers Prep vs. Winner of St. Augustine's/Donovan Catholic/Union Catholic

FINAL

Mon Mar 4



PRIOR YEARS  

LAST YEAR

Union Catholic upended St. Joseph's Metuchen 86-72. 6 foot Sr. Chim Okeoma hit for 26.

2 YEARS AGO

Rutgers Prep trimmed Red Bank Catholic 63-60. Collins went for 33.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's upset Camden Catholic 51-47. Palek tallied 18.

5 YEARS AGO

Camden Catholic upset Paul VI 40-34. Ajike notched 15.

6 YEARS AGO

Camden Catholic edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 44-39. 6 foot 7 Jr. Uche Okafor notched 13.

7 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's ran past Bishop Eustace 65-35. 6 foot 7 High Point bound Sr. Justin Mutts scored 20.

8 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 69-67 in overtime. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 31. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink had 26 for St. Joe's.

9 YEARS AGO

CBA upset St. Augustine's 83-77. 6-foot-5 Adelphi bound Sr. Jack Laffey led with 38, 24 in the first half. Andree added 28 with 7 treys. Nelson hit for 30 for St. Augustine's.

10 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Paul VI 81-62 as Towns went for 26. 6-foot-2 Sr. Jay Howard hit for 29 for Paul VI.

Non Public A State Tournament Results/Schedule/All Tournament 2023 2/13/23

Non Public A State Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022

Non Public A State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020

Non Public A State Tournament Results & All Tournament Team 2019

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement