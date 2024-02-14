Non Public A State Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Preview/Picks 2024
The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.
PAROCHIAL A:
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
NON PUBLIC A: Don Bosco over Union Catholic
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK: Don Bosco over Union Catholic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday March 8
at Rutgers
STATE FINAL
LAST YEAR
Union Catholic trimmed St. Peter's Prep 38-35. 6 foot Sr. Chim Okeoma had 13.
2 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic beat Rutgers Prep 66-54. 6 foot 6 So. Brandon Benjamin scored 15.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
5 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic beat Camden Catholic 78-61. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert tallied 19.
6 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco Prep downed Camden Catholic 61-54. 6 foot 6 St. John's bound Sr. Marcellus Earlington scored 24.
7 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged St. Augustine's 69-66. 6-foot-1 Sr. Charlie Bagin tallied 19. 6-foot Sr. Austin Kennedy led St. Augustine's with 22.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32.
9 YEARS AGO
North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32.
10 YEARS AGO
South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.
NORTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Fri Feb 23
9th seeded Oratory at 8th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale
12th seeded Depaul at 5th seeded Hudson Catholic
13th seeded Newark Academy at 4th seeded Delbarton
14th seeded Paramus Catholic at 3rd seeded St. Benedict's
11th seeded Seton Hall Prep at 6th seeded Bergen Catholic
10th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 7th seeded Dwight Englewood
QUARTERFINALS
Mon Feb 26
Winner of Oratory/St. Joseph's Montvale at top seeded Don Bosco
Winner of Depaul/Hudson Catholic vs. Winner of Newark Academy/Delbarton
Winner of Paramus Catholic/St. Benedict's vs. Winner of Seton Hall Prep/Bergen Catholic
Winner of Montclair Kimberly/Dwight Englewood at 2nd seeded St. Peter's Prep
SEMIFINALS
Thurs Feb 29
Winner of Oratory/St. Joseph's Montvale/Don Bosco vs. Winner of Depaul/Hudson Catholic/Newark Academy/Delbarton
Winner of Paramus Catholic/St. Benedict's/Seton Hall Prep/Bergen Catholic vs. Winner of Montclair Kimberly/Dwight Englewood/St. Peter's Prep
FINAL
Mon March 4
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
St. Peter's Prep edged Bergen Catholic 56-55. 6 foot 6 Sr. Jackson Tindall and 6 foot 3 Jr. Ben Guy divided 28.
2 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic beat Don Bosco 69-57. 6 foot Wagner bound Sr. Julian Brown had 20.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic edged St. Peter's 73-66 in two overtime's. Richardson and Zona divided 39. Armstrong tallied 28 for St. Peter's.
5 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic beat St. Joseph's Montvale 100-63. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert went for 30 with 6 treys.
6 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25.
7 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC.
8 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco Prep topped Seton Hall Prep 73-53. 6-foot-1 Brown bound Sr. Brandon Andersonscored 26.
9 YEARS AGO
Pope John beat Seton Hall Prep 52-42. 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds.
10 YEARS AGO
St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Fri Feb 23
9th seeded Camden Catholic at 8th seeded Pingry
12th seeded St. John Vianney at 5th seeded Paul VI
13th seeded Immaculata at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen
11th seeded Notre Dame at 6th seeded Red Bank Catholic
10th seeded St. Augustine's at 7th seeded Donovan Catholic
QUARTERFINALS
Mon Feb 26
Winner of Camden Catholic/Pingry at top seeded CBA
Winner of St. John Vianney/Paul VI vs. Winner of Immaculata/St. Joseph's Metuchen
Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic at 3rd seeded Rutgers Prep
Winner of St. Augustine's/Donovan Catholic at 2nd seeded Union Catholic
SEMIFINALS
Thur Feb 29
Winner of Camden Catholic/Pingry/CBA vs. Winner of St. John Vianney/Paul VI/Immaculata/St. Joseph's Metuchen
Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic/Rutgers Prep vs. Winner of St. Augustine's/Donovan Catholic/Union Catholic
FINAL
Mon Mar 4
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Union Catholic upended St. Joseph's Metuchen 86-72. 6 foot Sr. Chim Okeoma hit for 26.
2 YEARS AGO
Rutgers Prep trimmed Red Bank Catholic 63-60. Collins went for 33.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's upset Camden Catholic 51-47. Palek tallied 18.
5 YEARS AGO
Camden Catholic upset Paul VI 40-34. Ajike notched 15.
6 YEARS AGO
Camden Catholic edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 44-39. 6 foot 7 Jr. Uche Okafor notched 13.
7 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Bishop Eustace 65-35. 6 foot 7 High Point bound Sr. Justin Mutts scored 20.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 69-67 in overtime. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 31. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink had 26 for St. Joe's.
9 YEARS AGO
CBA upset St. Augustine's 83-77. 6-foot-5 Adelphi bound Sr. Jack Laffey led with 38, 24 in the first half. Andree added 28 with 7 treys. Nelson hit for 30 for St. Augustine's.
10 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Paul VI 81-62 as Towns went for 26. 6-foot-2 Sr. Jay Howard hit for 29 for Paul VI.
