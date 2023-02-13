News More News
The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.

PAROCHIAL A:

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

NON PUBLIC A: Bergen Catholic over St. Thomas Aquinas

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK: Don Bosco over St. Augustine's


CHAMPIONSHIP



Bergen Catholic
Bergen Catholic

LAST YEAR

Bergen Catholic beat Rutgers Prep 66-54. 6 foot 6 So. Brandon Benjamin scored 15.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic beat Camden Catholic 78-61. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert tallied 19.

5 YEARS AGO


Don Bosco Prep downed Camden Catholic 61-54. 6 foot 6 St. John's bound Sr. Marcellus Earlington scored 24.

6 YEARS AGO


Don Bosco edged St. Augustine's 69-66. 6-foot-1 Sr. Charlie Bagin tallied 19. 6-foot Sr. Austin Kennedy led St. Augustine's with 22.

7 YEARS AGO


St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32.

8 YEARS AGO


North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32.

9 YEARS AGO

South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.

NORTH JERSEY    

FIRST ROUND

Wed Feb 22

9th seeded Hudson Catholic at 8th seeded Paramus Catholic

12th seeded Dwight Englewood at 5th seeded Bergen Catholic

13th seeded Pope John at 4th seeded Seton Hall Prerp

14th seeded Newark academy at 3rd seeded St. Peter's Prep

11th seeded Oratory at 6th seeded Depaul

10th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 7th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale

QUARTERFINALS

Fri Feb 24

winner of Hudson Catholic/Paramus Catholic at top seeded Don Bosco

winner of Dwight Englewood/Bergen Catholic vs. winner of Pope Joh/Seton Hall Prerp

winner of Newark academy/St. Peter's Prep vs. winner of Oratory/Depaul

winner of Montclair Kimberly/St. Joseph's Montvale at 2nd seeded Delbarton

SEMIFINALS

Mon Feb 27


FINAL

Friday March 3



LAST YEAR

Bergen Catholic beat Don Bosco 69-57. 6 foot Wagner bound Sr. Julian Brown had 20.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic edged St. Peter's 73-66 in two overtime's. Richardson and Zona divided 39. Armstrong tallied 28 for St. Peter's.

4 YEARS AGO

Bergen Catholic beat St. Joseph's Montvale 100-63. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert went for 30 with 6 treys.

5 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25.

6 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC.

7 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco Prep topped Seton Hall Prep 73-53. 6-foot-1 Brown bound Sr. Brandon Andersonscored 26.

8 YEARS AGO

Pope John beat Seton Hall Prep 52-42. 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds.

9 YEARS AGO

St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.

SOUTH JERSEY    

FIRST ROUND

Wed Feb 22

9th seeded Notre Dame at 8th seeded Red Bank Catholic

12th seeded St. John Vianney at 5th seeded Union Catholic

13th seeded Donovan Catholic at 4th seeded Paul VI

11th seeded Pingry at 6th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen

10th seeded CBA at 7th seeded Rutgers Prep


QUARTERFINALS

Fri Feb 24

winner of Notre Dame/ Red Bank Catholic at top seeded Camden Catholic

winner of St. John Vianney/Union Catholic vs. winner of Donovan Catholic/Paul VI

winner of Pingry/St. Joseph's Metuchen at 3rd seeded Immaculata

winner of CBA at 7th seeded Rutgers Prep at 2nd seeded St. Augustine's

SEMIFINALS

Mon Feb 27


FINAL

Fri Mar 3



LAST YEAR

Rutgers Prep trimmed Red Bank Catholic 63-60. Collins went for 33.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's upset Camden Catholic 51-47. Palek tallied 18.

4 YEARS AGO

Camden Catholic upset Paul VI 40-34. Ajike notched 15.

5 YEARS AGO

Camden Catholic edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 44-39. 6 foot 7 Jr. Uche Okafor notched 13.

6 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's ran past Bishop Eustace 65-35. 6 foot 7 High Point bound Sr. Justin Mutts scored 20.

7 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 69-67 in overtime. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 31. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink had 26 for St. Joe's.

8 YEARS AGO

CBA upset St. Augustine's 83-77. 6-foot-5 Adelphi bound Sr. Jack Laffey led with 38, 24 in the first half. Andree added 28 with 7 treys. Nelson hit for 30 for St. Augustine's.

9 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Paul VI 81-62 as Towns went for 26. 6-foot-2 Sr. Jay Howard hit for 29 for Paul VI.

Non Public A State Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022

Non Public A State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020

Non Public A State Tournament Results & All Tournament Team 2019

{{ article.author_name }}