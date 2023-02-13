Non Public A State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.
PAROCHIAL A:
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
NON PUBLIC A: Bergen Catholic over St. Thomas Aquinas
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK: Don Bosco over St. Augustine's
CHAMPIONSHIP
LAST YEAR
Bergen Catholic beat Rutgers Prep 66-54. 6 foot 6 So. Brandon Benjamin scored 15.
2 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic beat Camden Catholic 78-61. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert tallied 19.
5 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco Prep downed Camden Catholic 61-54. 6 foot 6 St. John's bound Sr. Marcellus Earlington scored 24.
6 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged St. Augustine's 69-66. 6-foot-1 Sr. Charlie Bagin tallied 19. 6-foot Sr. Austin Kennedy led St. Augustine's with 22.
7 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32.
8 YEARS AGO
North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32.
9 YEARS AGO
South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.
NORTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Wed Feb 22
9th seeded Hudson Catholic at 8th seeded Paramus Catholic
12th seeded Dwight Englewood at 5th seeded Bergen Catholic
13th seeded Pope John at 4th seeded Seton Hall Prerp
14th seeded Newark academy at 3rd seeded St. Peter's Prep
11th seeded Oratory at 6th seeded Depaul
10th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 7th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale
QUARTERFINALS
Fri Feb 24
winner of Hudson Catholic/Paramus Catholic at top seeded Don Bosco
winner of Dwight Englewood/Bergen Catholic vs. winner of Pope Joh/Seton Hall Prerp
winner of Newark academy/St. Peter's Prep vs. winner of Oratory/Depaul
winner of Montclair Kimberly/St. Joseph's Montvale at 2nd seeded Delbarton
SEMIFINALS
Mon Feb 27
FINAL
Friday March 3
LAST YEAR
Bergen Catholic beat Don Bosco 69-57. 6 foot Wagner bound Sr. Julian Brown had 20.
2 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic edged St. Peter's 73-66 in two overtime's. Richardson and Zona divided 39. Armstrong tallied 28 for St. Peter's.
4 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic beat St. Joseph's Montvale 100-63. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert went for 30 with 6 treys.
5 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25.
6 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC.
7 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco Prep topped Seton Hall Prep 73-53. 6-foot-1 Brown bound Sr. Brandon Andersonscored 26.
8 YEARS AGO
Pope John beat Seton Hall Prep 52-42. 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds.
9 YEARS AGO
St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Wed Feb 22
9th seeded Notre Dame at 8th seeded Red Bank Catholic
12th seeded St. John Vianney at 5th seeded Union Catholic
13th seeded Donovan Catholic at 4th seeded Paul VI
11th seeded Pingry at 6th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen
10th seeded CBA at 7th seeded Rutgers Prep
QUARTERFINALS
Fri Feb 24
winner of Notre Dame/ Red Bank Catholic at top seeded Camden Catholic
winner of St. John Vianney/Union Catholic vs. winner of Donovan Catholic/Paul VI
winner of Pingry/St. Joseph's Metuchen at 3rd seeded Immaculata
winner of CBA at 7th seeded Rutgers Prep at 2nd seeded St. Augustine's
SEMIFINALS
Mon Feb 27
FINAL
Fri Mar 3
LAST YEAR
Rutgers Prep trimmed Red Bank Catholic 63-60. Collins went for 33.
2 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's upset Camden Catholic 51-47. Palek tallied 18.
4 YEARS AGO
Camden Catholic upset Paul VI 40-34. Ajike notched 15.
5 YEARS AGO
Camden Catholic edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 44-39. 6 foot 7 Jr. Uche Okafor notched 13.
6 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Bishop Eustace 65-35. 6 foot 7 High Point bound Sr. Justin Mutts scored 20.
7 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 69-67 in overtime. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 31. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink had 26 for St. Joe's.
8 YEARS AGO
CBA upset St. Augustine's 83-77. 6-foot-5 Adelphi bound Sr. Jack Laffey led with 38, 24 in the first half. Andree added 28 with 7 treys. Nelson hit for 30 for St. Augustine's.
9 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Paul VI 81-62 as Towns went for 26. 6-foot-2 Sr. Jay Howard hit for 29 for Paul VI.
