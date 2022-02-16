Non Public A State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
he Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.
PAROCHIAL A:
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
PAROCHIAL A: Bergen Catholic over St. Thomas Aquinas
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK: St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Peter's
North jersey pick: St. Peter's over Bergen Catholic
South jersey pick: St. Thomas Aquinas over Red Bank Catholic
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
TWO YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic beat Camden Catholic 78-61. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert tallied 19.
4 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco Prep downed Camden Catholic 61-54. 6 foot 6 St. John's bound Sr. Marcellus Earlington scored 24.
5 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged St. Augustine's 69-66. 6-foot-1 Sr. Charlie Bagin tallied 19. 6-foot Sr. Austin Kennedy led St. Augustine's with 22.
6 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32.
7 YEARS AGO
North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32.
8 YEARS AGO
South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.
NORTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Wed Mar 2
9th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale at 8th seeded Oratory
12th seeded Pope John at 5th seeded St. Peter's Prep
13th seeded Newark Academy at 4th seeded Hudson Catholic
14th seeded Morristown Beard at 3rd seeded Seton Hall Prep
11th seeded Paramus Catholic at 6th seeded Dwight Englewood
10th seeded Depaul at 7th seeded Delbarton
QUARTERFINALS
Fri Mar 4
winner of St. Joseph's Montvale/Oratory at top seeded Bergen Catholic
winner of Pope John/St. Peter's Prep vs. winner of Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic
winner of Morristown Beard/Seton Hall Prep vs. winner of Paramus Catholic/Dwight Englewood
winner of Depau/Delbarton at 2nd seeded Don Bosco
SEMIFINALS
Mon March 7
winner of St. Joseph's Montvale/Oratory/Bergen Catholic vs. winner of Pope John/St. Peter's Prep/Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic
winner of Morristown Beard/Seton Hall Prep/ Paramus Catholic/Dwight Englewood vs. winner of Depau/Delbarton/Don Bosco
FINAL
Wednesday March 9
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic edged St. Peter's 73-66 in two overtime's. Richardson and Zona divided 39. Armstrong tallied 28 for St. Peter's.
3 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic beat St. Joseph's Montvale 100-63. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert went for 30 with 6 treys.
4 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25.
5 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC.
6 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco Prep topped Seton Hall Prep 73-53. 6-foot-1 Brown bound Sr. Brandon Andersonscored 26.
7 YEARS AGO
Pope John beat Seton Hall Prep 52-42. 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Wed Mar 2
9th seeded Camden Catholic/Paul VI
12th seeded Notre Dame at 5th seeded St. Augustine's
13th seeded Pingry at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen
14th seeded Union Catholic at 3rd seeded Rutgers Prep
11th seeded Immaculata at 6th seeded CBA
10th seeded Donovan Catholic at 7th seeded St. John Vianney
QUARTERFINALS
Fri Mar 4
winner of Camden Catholic/Paul VI at top seeded Red Bank Catholic
winner of Notre Dame/St. Augustine's vs. winner of Pingry/St. Joseph's Metuchen
winner of Union Catholic/Rutgers Prep vs. winner of Immaculata/CBA
winner of Donovan Catholic/St. John Vianney vs. 2nd seeded St Thomas Aquinas
SEMIFINALS
Mon March 7
winner of Camden Catholic/Paul VI/Red Bank Catholic vs. winner of Notre Dame/St. Augustine's/Pingry/St. Joseph's Metuchen
winner of Union Catholic/Rutgers Prep/Immaculata/CBA vs. winner of Donovan Catholic/St. John Vianney/St Thomas Aquinas
FINAL
Wed Mar 9
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
TWO YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's upset Camden Catholic 51-47. Palek tallied 18.
3 YEARS AGO
Camden Catholic upset Paul VI 40-34. Ajike notched 15.
4 YEARS AGO
Camden Catholic edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 44-39. 6 foot 7 Jr. Uche Okafor notched 13.
5 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Bishop Eustace 65-35. 6 foot 7 High Point bound Sr. Justin Mutts scored 20.
6 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 69-67 in overtime. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 31. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink had 26 for St. Joe's.
7 YEARS AGO
CBA upset St. Augustine's 83-77. 6-foot-5 Adelphi bound Sr. Jack Laffey led with 38, 24 in the first half. Andree added 28 with 7 treys. Nelson hit for 30 for St. Augustine's.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Paul VI 81-62 as Towns went for 26. 6-foot-2 Sr. Jay Howard hit for 29 for Paul VI.