Non Public A State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

he Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B. PAROCHIAL A: THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY PRE-SEASON PICK PAROCHIAL A: Bergen Catholic over St. Thomas Aquinas PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK: St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Peter's North jersey pick: St. Peter's over Bergen Catholic South jersey pick: St. Thomas Aquinas over Red Bank Catholic



LAST YEAR Cancelled TWO YEARS AGO Cancelled 3 YEARS AGO Bergen Catholic beat Camden Catholic 78-61. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert tallied 19. 4 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco Prep downed Camden Catholic 61-54. 6 foot 6 St. John's bound Sr. Marcellus Earlington scored 24. 5 YEARS AGO

Don Bosco edged St. Augustine's 69-66. 6-foot-1 Sr. Charlie Bagin tallied 19. 6-foot Sr. Austin Kennedy led St. Augustine's with 22. 6 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32. 7 YEARS AGO

North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32. 8 YEARS AGO South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.

NORTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Wed Mar 2 9th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale at 8th seeded Oratory 12th seeded Pope John at 5th seeded St. Peter's Prep 13th seeded Newark Academy at 4th seeded Hudson Catholic 14th seeded Morristown Beard at 3rd seeded Seton Hall Prep 11th seeded Paramus Catholic at 6th seeded Dwight Englewood 10th seeded Depaul at 7th seeded Delbarton QUARTERFINALS Fri Mar 4 winner of St. Joseph's Montvale/Oratory at top seeded Bergen Catholic winner of Pope John/St. Peter's Prep vs. winner of Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic winner of Morristown Beard/Seton Hall Prep vs. winner of Paramus Catholic/Dwight Englewood winner of Depau/Delbarton at 2nd seeded Don Bosco SEMIFINALS Mon March 7 winner of St. Joseph's Montvale/Oratory/Bergen Catholic vs. winner of Pope John/St. Peter's Prep/Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic winner of Morristown Beard/Seton Hall Prep/ Paramus Catholic/Dwight Englewood vs. winner of Depau/Delbarton/Don Bosco FINAL Wednesday March 9



PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Cancelled 2 YEARS AGO Bergen Catholic edged St. Peter's 73-66 in two overtime's. Richardson and Zona divided 39. Armstrong tallied 28 for St. Peter's. 3 YEARS AGO Bergen Catholic beat St. Joseph's Montvale 100-63. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert went for 30 with 6 treys. 4 YEARS AGO Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25. 5 YEARS AGO Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC. 6 YEARS AGO Don Bosco Prep topped Seton Hall Prep 73-53. 6-foot-1 Brown bound Sr. Brandon Andersonscored 26. 7 YEARS AGO Pope John beat Seton Hall Prep 52-42. 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds. 8 YEARS AGO St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.

SOUTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Wed Mar 2 9th seeded Camden Catholic/Paul VI 12th seeded Notre Dame at 5th seeded St. Augustine's 13th seeded Pingry at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen 14th seeded Union Catholic at 3rd seeded Rutgers Prep 11th seeded Immaculata at 6th seeded CBA 10th seeded Donovan Catholic at 7th seeded St. John Vianney QUARTERFINALS Fri Mar 4 winner of Camden Catholic/Paul VI at top seeded Red Bank Catholic winner of Notre Dame/St. Augustine's vs. winner of Pingry/St. Joseph's Metuchen winner of Union Catholic/Rutgers Prep vs. winner of Immaculata/CBA winner of Donovan Catholic/St. John Vianney vs. 2nd seeded St Thomas Aquinas SEMIFINALS Mon March 7 winner of Camden Catholic/Paul VI/Red Bank Catholic vs. winner of Notre Dame/St. Augustine's/Pingry/St. Joseph's Metuchen winner of Union Catholic/Rutgers Prep/Immaculata/CBA vs. winner of Donovan Catholic/St. John Vianney/St Thomas Aquinas FINAL Wed Mar 9



PRIOR YEARS