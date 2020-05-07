News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 10:37:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Noel Finds Newest College Home

Ja'zere Noel
Ja'zere Noel
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Former Woodbury, Olympus Prep and Rowan College Gloucester College star Ja'zere Noel has found his newest new college home.The 6 foot 6 Noel is staying in the Philadelphia area and has transferred ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}