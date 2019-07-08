Noel Finds New College Home
6 foot 5 former Woodbury star Ja'Zere Noel has found his new college home.Noel is transferring from Rowan College Gloucester County to D-2 Jefferson University in Philadelphia.Noel did a postgradua...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news