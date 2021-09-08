Nobili career coverage and rankings through NJHoops.com
6 foot 9 recent Paul Vi grad Nico Nobili has made his college pick.The Spire Institute postgrad has committed to Boston University.NJ Hoops has covered his career since he moved to NJ. A look at th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news