News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-23 15:10:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJIT Lands Juco Wing

Miles Coleman
Miles Coleman
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

NJIT has landed a commitment from 6 foot 6 Miles Coleman from Indian River State Junior College.This season he averaged 18.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 3.8 apg while shooting 45.1%, 37.1% and 70.8% ft%. He w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}