News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 14:11:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJIT Adds Wing

Mekhi Gray
Mekhi Gray
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 Putnam Science postgrad Mekhi Gray has made his college choice.Grey has committed to NJIT.He also had offers from St. Bonaventure, Fordham, Iona, Towson,He played at South Kent last season...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}