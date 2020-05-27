 NJHoops - NJIT Adds Transfer
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 17:46:31 -0500') }} basketball

NJIT Adds Transfer

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
NJIT has added a Philly area point guard via transfer. 6 foot Antwuan Butler from Cardinal O'Hara High School and Austin Peay is headed to the NJ school after two seasons at the Ohio Valley school....

