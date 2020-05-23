News More News
NJIT Adds Juco Wing

Dylan O'Hearn
Dylan O'Hearn
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
NJIT has landed a commitment from Dylan O'Hearn from Western Oklahoma State Junior College. This season he averaged 23.1 ppg, 4. 6rpg and 2.4 apg while shooting 49.8% from the floor, 41.7% from thr...

