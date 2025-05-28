NJIT adds big
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Tigers
6 foot 4 former Immaculate Conception star Di'Andre Howell-South has found his next college home.
6 foot 7 former Life Center star Justin Hawkins has found his next college home.
Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Tigers
6 foot 4 former Immaculate Conception star Di'Andre Howell-South has found his next college home.