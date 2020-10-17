Njie Makes Plans
6 foot 3 recent St. Benedict's grad Barra Njie has made his plans for this season.Njie has returned to Sweden and plans tp play professionally there. Last season he helped the Grey Bees to a 30-4 r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news