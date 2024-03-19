Advertisement
NJHoops.com Transfers from NJ D-1 Schools 2024

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
The transfer activity at the D-1 level is busier than ever, partially because the NCAA granted every player an extra year due to the pandemic.

This list will be updated frequently.

A look at the players transferring from NJ D-1 schools.

FDU

Sean Moore
6 foot 5 Sr.

Reynoldsburg OH

Moore looking for new college home 3/9/24

RUTGERS

Derek Simpson
6 foot 3 So.

Lenape

NJ Hoops #3 Class of 2022

Simpson looking for new college home 3/18/24

