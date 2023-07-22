NJHoops.com Top 70 Seniors Class of 2024 Breakdown
With the important summer evaluation period under way we figured it was a good time to present our list of the top 70 rising seniors.
These lists are always very difficult to do and we apologize to any one who missed the cut or feels they are ranked to low. It is based on college potential and what we have seen from them on the court over the past three years with a greater emphasis on the most recent play.
If needed you can use this as motivation and remember NJ Hoops will see you play many more times over the next year and we will do a final ranking of the Class of 2024 next spring.
The NJ Hoops Recruiting Report for the College Coaches includes info on over 300 NJ Seniors.
After the top 70 we do a deep dive into the data
A new story will be posted daily:
NJ High Schools with Most top 10 seniors Class of 2024
NJ High Schools with Most top 25 seniors Class of 2024
NJ Counties with most top 70 seniors Class of 2024
Top ranked newcomers due to transfer into top 70 rising seniors Class of 2024
Top ranked risers within top 70 rising seniors Class of 2024
Top ranked breakthroughs into top 70 rising seniors Class of 2024
Biggest losses due to transfer from top 70 players Class of 2024
NJ High Schools with Most top 50 rising seniors Class of 2024 7/22/23
NJ High Schools with Most top 70 rising seniors Class of 2024 7/21/23
NJHoops.com Top 70 Rising Seniors Countdown Class of 2024, #'s 1-10 7/20/23
NJHoops.com top 70 Rising Seniors Countdown Class of 2024, #'s 11-20 7/19/23
NJHoops.com top 70 Rising Seniors countdown Class of 2024, #'s 21-30 7/18/23
NJHoops.com top 70 rising seniors countdown Class of 2024, #'s 31-40 7/17/23
NJHoops.com top 70 rising seniors countdown Class of 2024, #'s 41-50 7/15/23
NJHoops.com Top 70 rising seniors countdown Class of 2024, #'s 51-60
NJHoops.com Top 70 rising seniors countdown Class of 2024, #'s 61-70
