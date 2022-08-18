NJHoops.com top 70 Rising Seniors Class of 2023 Breakdown
With the important summer evaluation period complete we figured it was a good time to present our list of the top 70 rising seniors.
These lists are always very difficult to do and we apologize to any one who missed the cut or feels they are ranked to low. It is based on college potential and what we have seen from them on the court over the past three years with a greater emphasis on the most recent play.
If needed you can use this as motivation and remember NJ Hoops will see you play many more times over the next year and we will do a final ranking of the Class of 2023 next spring.
The NJ Hoops Recruiting Report for the College Coaches includes info on over 300 NJ Seniors.
After the countdown we provide a deep dive into the data
Another story will be posted daily until complete
Highest ranked newcomers due to transfer in top 70
Highest ranked breakthroughs into top 70
Highest risers within top 70
biggest losses from top 70
Highest ranked public school players in top 70
Highest ranked non-public school players in top 70
Highest ranked Independent school players in top 70
Highest ranked prep school players in top 70 (excludes postgrads)
NJ High Schools with most top 10 rising seniors Class of 2023
NJ High Schools with most top 25 rising seniors Class of 2023
NJ High Schools with most top 50 rising seniors Class of 2023
NJ High Schools with most top 70 rising seniors Class of 2023
NJHoops.com top 70 rising seniors Class of 2023 countdown, #'s 1-10
NJHoops.com top 70 rising seniors Class of 2023 countdown, #'s 11-20
NJHoops.com top 70 rising seniors Class of 2023 countdown, #'s 21-30
NJHoops.com Top 70 rising seniors Class of 2023 countdown, #'s 31-40
NJHoops.com Top 70 rising seniors Class of 2023 countdown, #'s 41-50
NJHoops.com top 70 rising seniors Class of 2023 countdown, #'s 51-60
NJHoops.com top 70 rising seniors Class of 2023 countdown, #'s 61-70
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches