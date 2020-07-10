 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Top 70 Rising Seniors Class of 2021, #'s 51-60
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-10 21:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Top 70 Rising Seniors Class of 2021, #'s 51-60

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

With the important July live evaluation period nixed due to Covid 19 we figured it was a good time to present our list of the top 70 rising seniors to help the college coaches with their recruiting...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}