With the important summer period complete and school starting we figured it was a good time to present our list of the top 70 rising juniors (class of 2025).

These lists are always very difficult to do and we apologize to any one who missed the cut or feels they are ranked to low. It is based on college potential and what we have seen from them on the court over the past three years with a greater emphasis on the most recent play.

If needed you can use this as motivation and remember NJ Hoops will see you play many more times over the next two years

The NJ Hoops Recruiting Report for the College Coaches includes info on over 300 NJ Seniors.

After our count down we do a deep dive into the data

When we last posted the top players in the Class of 2025 we did the top 40 last Fall. We have expanded it to 70.



