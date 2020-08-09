NJHoops - NJHoops.com Top 70 Class of 2022

With the important July live evaluation period nixed due to Covid 19 we figured it was a good time to present our list of the top 70 rising juniors to help the college coaches with their recruiting efforts.

These lists are always very difficult to do and we apologize to any one who missed the cut or feels they are ranked to low. It is based on college potential and what we have seen from them on the court over the past three years with a greater emphasis on the most recent play.

If needed you can use this as motivation and remember NJ Hoops will see you play many more times over the next year and we will do a post summer story on additional players.

The NJ Hoops Recruiting Report for the College Coaches includes info on over 200 NJ Juniors.

After posting the latest top 70, we look inside the data.