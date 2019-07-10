NJHoops.com Top 60 Rising Seniors, Class of 2020, #'s 11-20
With the important July live evaluation period upon us we figured to be a good time to present our list of the top 60 rising seniors to help the college coaches with their recruiting efforts this m...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news